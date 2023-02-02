Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.29 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $156.56 million and $389,404.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.29 or 0.00017938 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13069406 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $291,835.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

