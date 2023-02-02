Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.83. 3,721,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

