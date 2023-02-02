Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 1,364 Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the second quarter worth $14,350,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 981,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after buying an additional 236,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSTL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $45.57.

