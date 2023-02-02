Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 42 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,452 shares of company stock worth $2,202,621 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $11.40 on Thursday, hitting $529.31. 442,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

