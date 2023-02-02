Herold Advisors Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,395,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 478,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 453,404 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 789,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 548,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter.

PEY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. 257,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,984. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

