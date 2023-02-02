Herold Advisors Inc. Has $339,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

