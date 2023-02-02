Herold Advisors Inc. Has $475,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,584. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

