Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $20.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.80. 5,241,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,728. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,010 shares of company stock worth $41,931,428. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

