Herold Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.04. 1,476,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

