Herold Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $264.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,267. The firm has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

