Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXLGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. Hexcel has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $71.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

