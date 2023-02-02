Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.88.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Insider Transactions at Hexcel
In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Hexcel Stock Up 0.9 %
HXL stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. Hexcel has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $71.57.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Hexcel Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
