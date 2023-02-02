HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 789,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,674,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $71.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.70). HEXO had a negative net margin of 586.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. Research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HEXO by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,795,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter worth $796,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HEXO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 205,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

