HI (HI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $606,402.08

HI (HI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. HI has a total market capitalization of $66.39 million and $606,402.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00220280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02424251 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $651,065.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

