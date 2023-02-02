Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,091.60 ($13.48).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSX shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.92) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.42) to GBX 975 ($12.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.49) to GBX 1,200 ($14.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.23) to GBX 1,015 ($12.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
HSX stock opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($13.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,150.50 ($14.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2,531.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,081.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 968.64.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
