Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,091.60 ($13.48).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSX shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.92) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.42) to GBX 975 ($12.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.49) to GBX 1,200 ($14.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.23) to GBX 1,015 ($12.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($13.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,150.50 ($14.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2,531.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,081.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 968.64.

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($123,996.54). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,469 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,904.51).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

