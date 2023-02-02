Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) PT Raised to GBX 100 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research report on Wednesday.

Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,726. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

