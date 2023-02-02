Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion. Hologic also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.54.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 77.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

