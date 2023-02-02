Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.33 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. 1,944,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 92.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 611,486 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

