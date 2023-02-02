HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HMST. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

HomeStreet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.