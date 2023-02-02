HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on HMST. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
HomeStreet Price Performance
HMST opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.
