HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells $24,138.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $24,138.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,524 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

