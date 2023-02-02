Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

HON stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.