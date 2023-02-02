Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.35-$9.75 EPS.

NASDAQ HON opened at $206.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

