Horizen Price Hits $10.59 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Horizen has a total market cap of $141.15 million and approximately $29.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.59 or 0.00044888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00195437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00072012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,325,138 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

