HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 7,380 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,461,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,747. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $175,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

