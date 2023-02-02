Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Posts Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00 to $11.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $238.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.25 and its 200-day moving average is $228.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

