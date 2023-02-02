Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.02.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM traded down C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.27. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$393.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

