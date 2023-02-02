Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Lifted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 701.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Price Performance
NYSE HUM opened at $513.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.99 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.75.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.