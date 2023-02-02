Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Lifted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 701.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $513.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.99 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

