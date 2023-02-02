Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana updated its FY23 guidance to at least $28.00 EPS.

NYSE HUM traded down $23.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $489.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.00. Humana has a 52 week low of $408.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.75.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

