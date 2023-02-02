Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $645.00 to $620.00. The stock had previously closed at $513.28, but opened at $499.13. Humana shares last traded at $492.19, with a volume of 245,244 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Humana Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.16 and a 200-day moving average of $505.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

