Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,228.35

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $935.14 million and $44,228.35 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $23,996.82 or 1.00294348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

