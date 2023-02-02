Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.32. 578,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,823,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $527.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

