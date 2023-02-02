i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.49

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 3890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $85.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.79 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 68.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

