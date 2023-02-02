IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Up 3.8%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 39,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 46,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.86 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

