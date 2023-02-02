IDE Group (LON:IDE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.33 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.86). Approximately 22,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 440,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

