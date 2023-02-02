IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.17. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

