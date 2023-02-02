IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
IDEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.17. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.
About IDEX
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
