IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.37. 342,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,568. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

