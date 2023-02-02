iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Hits $146.79 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00007577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $146.79 million and $11.16 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018751 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00219961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002759 BTC.

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.72574452 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $9,083,572.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

