Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $251.75

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $251.75 and last traded at $248.40, with a volume of 88180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.