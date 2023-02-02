Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $743.31

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.31 ($9.18) and traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.00). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 776 ($9.58), with a volume of 121,436 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1,875.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 744.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 673.
Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £138,600 ($171,174.51).
About Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.