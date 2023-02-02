Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $743.31

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.31 ($9.18) and traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.00). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 776 ($9.58), with a volume of 121,436 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1,875.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 744.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 673.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £138,600 ($171,174.51).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

