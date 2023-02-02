Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 37 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,309 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,963. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $368.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $596.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

