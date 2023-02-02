Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 2,697 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

