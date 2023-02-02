Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,593,000 after purchasing an additional 406,545 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $226.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.