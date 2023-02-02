Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

