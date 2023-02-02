Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.08 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Block were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,959,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

SQ opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

