Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

