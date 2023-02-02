Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $2.58 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $104,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $24,397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $22,044,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

