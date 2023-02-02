Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,734 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $250.91 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.