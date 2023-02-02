Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 103 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $370.98 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $255.00 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.91 and a 200-day moving average of $365.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

