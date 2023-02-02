Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,723 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HP were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Stock Up 2.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HPQ opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

