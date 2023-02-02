Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,362 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.40 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

