Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 9,130 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

